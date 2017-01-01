Pear, Fennel, and Blue Cheese Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 To make glaze, combine the vinegar, wine, and sugar in a heavy, large saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat. Boil until syrupy and reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 13 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and set aside to cool.

Step 2 Slice the fennel bulb paper thin, using a sharp knife or a food processor fitted with a slicing disk. Toss fennel with olive oil and salt.