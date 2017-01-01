Pear, Fennel, and Blue Cheese Salad

Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

The fennel echoes the anise flavor in the Central Coast pinot; its acidity tempers the rich blue cheese. Serve the red wine glaze in a small cream pitcher for guests to drizzle on top. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine (such as Chianti)
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 medium bulb fennel, trimmed and cored
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 pears, such as Bosc or Anjou, cored and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3 ounces crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 146
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 235mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make glaze, combine the vinegar, wine, and sugar in a heavy, large saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat. Boil until syrupy and reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 13 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and set aside to cool.

Step 2

Slice the fennel bulb paper thin, using a sharp knife or a food processor fitted with a slicing disk. Toss fennel with olive oil and salt.

Step 3

Combine the fennel mixture, pear, and blue cheese in a large bowl, tossing to mix. Place about 1 cup of salad on each of 6 plates. Sprinkle with black pepper. Drizzle with glaze as desired.

from Everyday Dining with Wine

