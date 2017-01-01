- Calories per serving 155
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 243mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Cauliflower and Yukon Gold Soup
This soup, to be served with the Willamette Valley pinot, can be made ahead, reheated, and kept warm in a slow cooker. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat, and add the shallots. Cook, stirring frequently, until shallots are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add cauliflower and potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water. Turn heat to high, and bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook at a simmer, uncovered, until the cauliflower and potatoes are tender, 15 minutes.
Remove pot from heat and drain, reserving a few cups of the hot cooking liquid. Add butter, broth, salt, and pepper. Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Add additional liquid as needed to reach desired consistency (fairly thin is recommended). To serve, ladle into warm bowls and drizzle each por-tion with a teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil, or more to taste.