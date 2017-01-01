- Calories per serving 241
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 10.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 8.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 213mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Mom's Pennsylvania Dutch Beans
Many Pennsylvania Dutch dishes trace their origins to the 17th-century German immigrants who farmed the southeast part of the state. This bean bake, with its tangy-sweet sour cream sauce, is one of them.
This is a creamy way to get your fiber intake. This low-fat dish is a great side to any meat, fish, or chicken dish, and it's a less starchy alternative to mashed potatoes.
How to Make It
Sort and wash beans; place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes; remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain beans; return to pan. Add 4 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour. Drain and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Wipe pan dry with paper towel. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Combine beans, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, onion mixture, broth, and next 4 ingredients (through mustard) in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 1 hour. Remove from oven; stir in sour cream. Serve immediately.