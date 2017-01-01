Espresso-Grilled Tenderloin Steaks

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 steak)
Michaela Rosenthal, Woodland Hills, California
March 2016

Try a new twist on the usual weeknight steak dinner. Pair with steamed veggies or a side of rice.

Beef is a great source of vitamin B12 and iron. Most Americans don't get adequate iron, especially women. But keep your portion sizes to about 3 ounces of beef, or the size of a deck of cards. Steak is high in saturated fat, and should be enjoyed in moderation.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon finely ground espresso
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon steak seasoning (such as McCormick Grill Mates seasoning blends)
  • 4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1 inch thick)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 45%
  • Fat per serving 9.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 23.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 245mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Combine espresso, brown sugar, and seasoning in a small bowl; rub mixture evenly over both sides of steaks. Add steaks to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up