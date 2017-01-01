- Calories per serving 190
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 45%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 23.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 245mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Espresso-Grilled Tenderloin Steaks
Try a new twist on the usual weeknight steak dinner. Pair with steamed veggies or a side of rice.
Beef is a great source of vitamin B12 and iron. Most Americans don't get adequate iron, especially women. But keep your portion sizes to about 3 ounces of beef, or the size of a deck of cards. Steak is high in saturated fat, and should be enjoyed in moderation.
How to Make It
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Combine espresso, brown sugar, and seasoning in a small bowl; rub mixture evenly over both sides of steaks. Add steaks to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.