Vegetarian Taco Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad)
Health.com
March 2016

Nutrition punch: fiber, protein, magnesium, iron, folate.

Prep: 15 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 6 cups shredded romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup chopped orange bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican four-cheese blend
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 (2 1/4-ounce) can sliced ripe black olives, drained
  • 2 scallions, minced
  • 24 multi-grain tortilla chips or baked tortilla chips
  • Dressing:
  • 1/2 cup salsa
  • 1/2 cup light sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 773mg
  • Calcium per serving 252mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine beans, garlic powder, and cumin; set aside.

Step 2

Assemble the salads by dividing the lettuce evenly among 4 shallow bowls or dinner plates. Sprinkle each serving with the bell pepper; then divide the reserved beans among plates. Divide cheese and next 3 ingredients (through scallions) among plates, and garnish each plate with 6 tortilla chips.

Step 3

Prepare the dressing by stirring together the salsa and sour cream in a small bowl. Add a 1/4-cup dollop of dressing to each portion of salad, or pass the dressing separately.

