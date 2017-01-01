- Calories per serving 334
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 14g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 773mg
- Calcium per serving 252mg
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Nutrition punch: fiber, protein, magnesium, iron, folate.
Prep: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, combine beans, garlic powder, and cumin; set aside.
Step 2
Assemble the salads by dividing the lettuce evenly among 4 shallow bowls or dinner plates. Sprinkle each serving with the bell pepper; then divide the reserved beans among plates. Divide cheese and next 3 ingredients (through scallions) among plates, and garnish each plate with 6 tortilla chips.
Step 3
Prepare the dressing by stirring together the salsa and sour cream in a small bowl. Add a 1/4-cup dollop of dressing to each portion of salad, or pass the dressing separately.