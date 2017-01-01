Layered Cobb Salad

Photo: Anna Williams
Yield
Makes 6 servings (Serving size: about 2 3/4 cups salad)
March 2016

Cut prep time for this favorite with precooked chicken from your supermarket's meat department or salad bar. Prep: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 hard-cooked large eggs
  • 10 cup shredded red leaf lettuce leaves
  • 1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 chopped seeded peeled cucumbers
  • 1 diced peeled avocado
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/3 cup real bacon crumbles (in the salad-dressing aisle)
  • 2/3 cup prepared reduced-fat vinaigrette
  • Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 103mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 646mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove shells from eggs and dice 2 of the eggs. Discard yolks from remaining 2 eggs and chop the whites; set aside.

Step 2

In a large glass bowl, layer ingredients, beginning with lettuce, then chicken and next 5 ingredients (through bacon).

Step 3

Drizzle dressing over salad, and sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, if desired.

