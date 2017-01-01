Best Backyard Burger

How to Make It

Step 1 STEP 1 HAND FORM & SEASON: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound ground sirloin with 1/4 cup grated Spanish onion, 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt. With clean hands, mix gently until the ingredients are well combined. (Hand working helps the burger stay together.) Pack a 1/2-cup measuring cup with beef. Remove and mold into a slightly flattened patty about 1 inch thick. Place the burgers on a platter and grind 1/8 teaspoon pepper over them. Flip them and grind another 1/8 teaspoon pepper on top.

Step 2 STEP 2 START YOUR GRILL: A charcoal or gas grill by far gives you the best flavor, but you can also use a grill pan. Whatever method you're using, always start with a clean grill.

Step 3 For charcoal or hardwood: Ignite the coal or wood, and bring the coals to an even red flame. For a gas grill, heat grill to a high heat and rub grate with a folded-up paper towel dipped in olive oil (use tongs to hold the paper towel). Reduce the flame to medium. Never char your burger--it can create harmful carcinogens.

Step 4 STEP 3 COOK THE BURGERS: Place burgers on grill; cook 5 minutes. Flip burgers, cover the grill, and continue cooking for another 4-5 minutes for medium doneness. (Make sure internal temperature reaches 160°.) Don't press the burger down with a spatula, or you'll squeeze the flavorful juices out (and risk creating the aforementioned carcinogens). For cheeseburgers, now is the time to top the burger with a slice of reduced-fat cheese such as Swiss, Muenster, or Cheddar. Using tongs or a heatproof spatula, transfer burgers to a clean plate or platter.