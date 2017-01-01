- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 100mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Grilled Chicken With Spicy Cherry Sauce
Photo: Ray Kachatorian; Styling: Jennifer Flanagan
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. You can make the cherry sauce with either fresh or frozen berries.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare the grill. Then lightly spray the grill rack with cooking spray.
Step 2
Lightly crush cherries in a small saucepan. Add the wine or water and next 6 ingredients (through preserves). Bring the mixture to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes.
Step 3
Grill the chicken, covered, for 4 minutes on each side or until it is cooked through. Serve chicken topped with cherry sauce.