Grilled Chicken With Spicy Cherry Sauce

Photo: Ray Kachatorian; Styling: Jennifer Flanagan
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast, 1/4 cup cherry sauce)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. You can make the cherry sauce with either fresh or frozen berries.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped pitted sweet cherries
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine or water
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cherry preserves
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 100mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare the grill. Then lightly spray the grill rack with cooking spray.

Step 2

Lightly crush cherries in a small saucepan. Add the wine or water and next 6 ingredients (through preserves). Bring the mixture to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes.

Step 3

Grill the chicken, covered, for 4 minutes on each side or until it is cooked through. Serve chicken topped with cherry sauce.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up