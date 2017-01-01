Tequila-Lime Shrimp With Cilantro Rice

Photo: Ray Kachatorian; Styling: Jennifer Flanagan
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup rice and 6 shrimp)
Karen Levin and Monica Bhide
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup instant brown rice
  • 2 tablespoons tequila
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon bottled chipotle sauce (such as Tabasco)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 24 large shrimp, peeled and deveined, with tails on (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 8 (6-inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in cold water for at least 10 minutes
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro, divided
  • 4 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 210mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 399mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare rice according to package directions.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

Combine tequila and next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss well to coat, and let stand 10 minutes. Thread 3 shrimp onto each skewer, reserving remaining marinade.

Step 4

Coat grill with vegetable oil; place skewers on grill. Cover and cook on medium-high heat 4 minutes. Brush with remaining marinade. Turn skewers; brush again. Cover and grill 3-4 more minutes or till shrimp are opaque.

Step 5

Meanwhile, transfer the rice to a medium bowl; stir in salt and 4 tablespoons cilantro. Spoon 3/4 cup rice onto each of 4 serving plates; top each with 2 skewers and remaining cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up