Grilled Salmon With Greens

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

This one-dish grilled salmon recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight. You'll love the homemade vinaigrette recipe.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pitas
  • 8 ounces mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled goat cheese
  • Vinaigrette:
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 414
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 632mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat the grill with cooking spray, and heat to medium-high. Sprinkle salmon fillets with salt and pepper, and grill 4 minutes on each side (skin side up first) or just until done. Remove skin; transfer fillets to a plate.

Step 2

Grill pitas for about 45 seconds per side, or until lightly browned. Cut each into 4 wedges.

Step 3

Divide salad among 4 plates, and top with goat cheese and salmon. Whisk vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl, and drizzle over greens. Top each salad with 2 pita crisps.

Step 4

Wine note: The tangy goat cheese and smoky salmon in the salad echo the contrasting lime fruit and rich oakiness of a California Fumé Blanc. Look for the vibrant, melony-tasting Chateau St. Jean, around $

