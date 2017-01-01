- Calories per serving 414
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 83mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 632mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Grilled Salmon With Greens
This one-dish grilled salmon recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight. You'll love the homemade vinaigrette recipe.
How to Make It
Coat the grill with cooking spray, and heat to medium-high. Sprinkle salmon fillets with salt and pepper, and grill 4 minutes on each side (skin side up first) or just until done. Remove skin; transfer fillets to a plate.
Grill pitas for about 45 seconds per side, or until lightly browned. Cut each into 4 wedges.
Divide salad among 4 plates, and top with goat cheese and salmon. Whisk vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl, and drizzle over greens. Top each salad with 2 pita crisps.
Wine note: The tangy goat cheese and smoky salmon in the salad echo the contrasting lime fruit and rich oakiness of a California Fumé Blanc. Look for the vibrant, melony-tasting Chateau St. Jean, around $