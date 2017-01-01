Rosemary-Roasted New Potatoes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

Give roasted new potatoes a whole new flavor by adding fresh rosemary to the mix.

Serve these piping hot seasoned potatoes as a side dish to any kind of chicken, beef or fish meal. They're hearty and seasoned to perfection.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound, 4-ounce) package refrigerated red potato wedges (such as Simply Potatoes)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 123
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 220mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine potatoes and remaining ingredients.

Step 3

Toss thoroughly to coat each potato wedge with oil and seasonings.

Step 4

Place the potato wedges on a baking sheet that's lined with foil.

Step 5

Bake 22 minutes or until tender and golden. Serve hot.

