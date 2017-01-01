- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 476mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken
Grill this chicken then give it an appetizing upgrade by pairing it with a perfectly flavored lemon and olive mixture. It's the perfect dish for summer!
Not all grilled chicken has to have limited flavor. This lemon-olive flavoring gives the chicken a burst of flavor. For a low-sodium alternative, boil the couscous in water instead of chicken broth.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Coat grill with cooking spray. Place chicken on grill. Cook 5 minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through. Combine 1 teaspoon lemon rind with mustard; brush over chicken.
Bring the chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in the couscous. Remove from heat; cover, let stand 5 minutes.
In a bowl, combine remaining lemon rind, olives, and remaining ingredients. Stir couscous into olive mixture. Spoon onto 4 plates; top with chicken.
Wine note: With its rustic spiciness and zingy acidity, no other grape goes better with olives than sangiovese, the grape in Italian Chianti. So look for a good Chianti such as Da Vinci (around $16).