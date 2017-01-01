Chopped BLT Salad

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Karen Levin; wine picks by Andrea Robinson
March 2016

Turn a BLT sandwich into a healthy salad by combining lettuce, tomato, and crumbled bacon and topping with whole-grain bread croutons and a tangy dressing.

Ingredients

  • 2 slices multigrain bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • Olive oil-flavored cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package romaine lettuce
  • 2 cups chopped plum tomatoes
  • 3 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 115
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375º. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet; coat bread with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes or until crisp. Let cool 5 minutes. Set croutons aside (they can be made up to 1 day ahead and stored in an airtight container).

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt, and pepper; mix well with a small whisk or fork. In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon. Add the dressing; toss well. Add croutons; toss again, and transfer to 4 serving plates.

Step 3

Wine note: Hill of Content Benjamin's Blend ($13), a refreshing Aussie white wine mix of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and sémillon, will set off the tangy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, and cut through the salty smokiness of the bacon.

