Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375º.

Step 2 Combine bananas and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla) in a medium bowl; mix well, and set aside.

Step 3 Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup and level with a knife. Whisk together flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl.

Step 4 Stir the flour mixture into the banana mixture until they are just combined.

Step 5 Spray 9 muffin cups with cooking spray (or use paper liners), and spoon 1/3 cup batter into each cup (cups will be full).