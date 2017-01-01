- Calories per serving 273
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 363mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Ricotta and Lemon-Basil Pasta
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Make sure to reserve some of the cooking water before you drain the pasta. It'll add flavor and help thicken the sauce.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.
Step 2
Combine ricotta, next 5 ingredients (through pepper), and reserved cooking liquid in a large bowl. Add the pasta, and toss to combine. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired. Serve immediately.
Step 3
Wine note: Wolf Blass South Australian Chardonnay, around $12, is a classy number that tastes like twice the price. It combines lemony fruit and a soft kiss of toasty oak to complement the zestiness of the pasta and nuttiness from the green beans.