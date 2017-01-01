Tomato Chutney with Baked Pita Chips

Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross
Yield
12 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup chutney and about 8 chips)
Sue Barker, Rogers, Arkansas
March 2016

Serve this low-fat, antioxidant-rich chutney with chips, as a sauce for chicken or on sandwich bread.

Ingredients

  • 6 (6-inch) pitas
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 147mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Split pitas, and cut each half into 8 wedges. Arrange the wedges on a large baking sheet. Lightly coat the wedges with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 400° for 7 minutes or until crisp.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds to pan; sauté 1 minute or until mustard seeds begin to pop. Add onion, ginger, garlic, and jalapeño to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in curry and turmeric; cook 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Uncover and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in cilantro, raisins, and sugar. Cool to room temperature. Serve with chips.

