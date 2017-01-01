Classic Beef Stroganoff

Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 2/3 cup beef mixture and 2/3 cup noodles)
Alison Ashton
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless sirloin steak, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups sliced cremini mushrooms (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium beef broth
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 4 cups hot cooked egg noodles (8 ounces uncooked)
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Fresh parsley sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 352
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 11.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 3.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 355mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut beef diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch-wide strips; cut the strips into 2-inch pieces.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; sauté 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove beef from pan; place in a medium bowl, and keep warm. Add cremini mushrooms and onion to pan; sauté 4 minutes. Add cremini mushroom mixture to beef.

Step 3

Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add flour. Cook 1 minute, stirring with a whisk. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly, stirring constantly.

Step 4

Add beef mixture, sherry, salt, and pepper to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 30 seconds. Stir in sour cream.

Step 5

Combine noodles and minced parsley. Serve beef mixture over noodles. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.

