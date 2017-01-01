- Calories per serving 352
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 11.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 355mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Classic Beef Stroganoff
How to Make It
Cut beef diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch-wide strips; cut the strips into 2-inch pieces.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; sauté 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove beef from pan; place in a medium bowl, and keep warm. Add cremini mushrooms and onion to pan; sauté 4 minutes. Add cremini mushroom mixture to beef.
Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add flour. Cook 1 minute, stirring with a whisk. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly, stirring constantly.
Add beef mixture, sherry, salt, and pepper to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 30 seconds. Stir in sour cream.
Combine noodles and minced parsley. Serve beef mixture over noodles. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.