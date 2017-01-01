Scallop Chowder

We liked the flavor of the clam juice in this soup, but you could substitute fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth. If you don't have Pernod on hand, or prefer to omit the alcohol, substitute one teaspoon anise extract or finely ground aniseed. Serve with crackers.

Use fat-free milk to cut out excess fat and choose sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, great for keeping your eyes healthy.