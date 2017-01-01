Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender. Add spinach; cover and cook 1 minute or just until spinach is wilted.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup cheese, salt, and pepper; mix well. Add spinach mixture; mix well. Pour mixture into an 8-inch round cake pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over frittata. Bake 30 minutes or until eggs are set in center and cheese has melted. Cut into 4 wedges.