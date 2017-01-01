- Calories per serving 158
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 125mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 339mg
- Calcium per serving 155mg
Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda
Don't stop with just mushrooms and spinach. Frittatas go great with any vegetable. Serve this veggie-packed dish for brunch and get your fill of calcium, protein and antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender. Add spinach; cover and cook 1 minute or just until spinach is wilted.
In a medium bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup cheese, salt, and pepper; mix well. Add spinach mixture; mix well. Pour mixture into an 8-inch round cake pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over frittata. Bake 30 minutes or until eggs are set in center and cheese has melted. Cut into 4 wedges.
Wine note: A velvety, berry-rich California red from the Petite Sirah grape will match the earthiness of the frittata's mushrooms and cut through the rich Gouda flavor. Look for Bogle, a big wine at a relatively small price, about $