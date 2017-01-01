Greek-Style Shrimp Linguine

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Skip your standard pasta recipe and serve a Greek-style pasta dish for dinner tonight.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked linguine
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 pound)
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flatleaf parsley or basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 432
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 193mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 863mg
  • Calcium per serving 197mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook linguine according to package directions.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, minced garlic, dried oregano, and red pepper; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until shrimp is opaque, about 3 minutes.

Step 3

Drain linguine; return to the same pot. Add shrimp mixture and cheese to the linguine; toss well, and transfer to 4 serving plates. Top with parsley or basil.

Step 4

Wine note: The zesty shrimp linguine will match beautifully with the herbal notes and lively acidity of an Italian red from the Barbera grape. Look for Pio Cesare Barbera d'Alba, about $

