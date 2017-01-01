Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Mix breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese in a separate shallow dish. Dip chicken tenders in egg whites, then dredge in breadcrumbs.

Step 2 Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and cook about 3 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Set aside.

Step 3 Slice the rolls in half horizontally. Place rolls on a baking sheet, crust side down, and broil 8 inches from heat until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

Step 4 Spread some pasta sauce over bottom halves of rolls; top with chicken tenders, cutting to fit, if necessary. Top with more sauce; then sprinkle each with shredded provolone and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Place bottom halves under broiler to melt the cheese, about 3 minutes. Top with the remaining roll halves, and serve immediately.