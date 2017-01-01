- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 312mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Gooey Angel Food Cake
Rich caramel sauce drizzled over angel food cake gets a fresh fruit topping before being served to waiting guests. This dessert recipe is a don't miss!
How to Make It
To make the caramel sauce: Combine sugar and 1/4 cup water in a medium-size, heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the lemon juice, and bring to a boil. Cook, without stirring, about 5 minutes, until syrup turns golden. (Be careful not to let it burn.)
Remove syrup from heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the butter until melted. Pour milk into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Gradually stir milk into caramel until blended. (Caramel will begin to harden.)
Return caramel to mediumhigh heat, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute, until hardened caramel has dissolved. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla and salt (makes about 3/4 cup sauce).
Top cake slices with fruit, and drizzle with warm sauce.
Quick tip: Make the caramel sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Serve warm.