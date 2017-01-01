Creamy Tortellini With Peas

Step 2

While the pasta cooks, melt unsalted butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add the flour and stir constantly, 30 seconds. Gradually stir in milk, then add the peas and basil. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture simmers and thickens slightly, 3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat, and stir in Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.