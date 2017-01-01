- Calories per serving 202
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 256mg
- Calcium per serving 99mg
Angelic Berry Trifle
Prep: 15 minutes; Refrigerate: 1 hour or more. Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries all rank in the top 20 of the government's list of antioxidant-rich foods. Great for your heart and full of fiber, almonds can help keep you at a healthy weight.
How to Make It
Make the pudding according to package directions, using 2 cups low-fat milk. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.
Place remaining 2 tablespoons milk and cream cheese in a bowl, and beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.
Toss berries with sugar; set aside.
Place cream in a bowl, and beat with cold beaters on high speed until stiff peaks form; refrigerate.
Place half the berries on the bottom of a straight-sided 2- or 3-quart clear dish. Top the berries with half the angel food cake slices, overlapping slightly.
Stir the pudding and cream cheese mixtures together, and gently fold in whipped cream. Pour 2 cups pudding mixture over cake, and top with 1/4 cup almonds. Use the remaining cake to form another layer, and top it with the remaining berries. Pour the remaining pudding mixture over the berries, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup almonds. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or up to 8 hours.