Roasted Asparagus, Tomatoes, and Onions

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 2 minutes; Cook: 21 minutes. Keep your heart healthy and eyesight strong with lycopene-packed tomatoes. Asparagus is rich in folic acid--essential for having a healthy baby--and it helps keep your heart strong, too.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen pearl onions, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3 pounds asparagus
  • 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 66
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 85mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, and sprinkle with sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are soft and golden, about 6 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3

Snap off tough ends of asparagus and discard. Combine with remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread asparagus evenly on prepared pans.

Step 4

Place tomatoes in the bowl that held the asparagus, and toss to coat them in remaining oil and salt. Add onion.

Step 5

Roast the asparagus 10 minutes or until its brightly colored and still crisp. (Recipe may be prepared to this point up to a day ahead.)

Step 6

Add onion-and-tomato mixture to pans; cook 5 minutes or until tomatoes are heated.

