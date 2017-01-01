- Calories per serving 66
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 85mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Roasted Asparagus, Tomatoes, and Onions
Prep: 2 minutes; Cook: 21 minutes. Keep your heart healthy and eyesight strong with lycopene-packed tomatoes. Asparagus is rich in folic acid--essential for having a healthy baby--and it helps keep your heart strong, too.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, and sprinkle with sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are soft and golden, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
Snap off tough ends of asparagus and discard. Combine with remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread asparagus evenly on prepared pans.
Place tomatoes in the bowl that held the asparagus, and toss to coat them in remaining oil and salt. Add onion.
Roast the asparagus 10 minutes or until its brightly colored and still crisp. (Recipe may be prepared to this point up to a day ahead.)
Add onion-and-tomato mixture to pans; cook 5 minutes or until tomatoes are heated.