- Calories per serving 337
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 372mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Salmon With Ginger-Orange Glaze
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. Stay young with salmon, packed with omega-3s. Not only does it fight heart disease and depression, but some studies show it can also help your skin look younger. You can prepare the salmon for this dish ahead of time, up to step 4.
How to Make It
Combine the orange juice and the next 4 ingredients (through ginger slices) in a medium saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil; cook 8 minutes or until the glaze is thickened and syrupy. Remove the ginger slices, and discard.
Meanwhile, combine flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Then dredge salmon in flour mixture.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, sear the salmon for 4 minutes or until deeply golden. Brush both sides of the fish with the warmed glaze. Place the salmon, seared side up, on a baking sheet that's lined with foil and lightly coated with cooking spray.
Finish cooking the salmon in a preheated 425° oven 4 minutes or until heated through and opaque in the middle. Garnish with green onions.