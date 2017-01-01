Pan-Roasted Scallops With Sesame Sauce

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
2 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 scallops and 1 1/2 tablespoons sauce)
Kitty Broiher, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

These Asian-influenced pan-roasted scallops cook in less than 6 minutes. Serve with white rice and a side of edamame for a healthy, well-balanced meal.

Scallops are rich in vitamin B12, which promotes brain and nerve health. Vitamin B12 is only found in animal products and some types of yeast. Serve this dish with a side of fiber-rich snap peas.

Ingredients

  • 16 large sea scallops (about 1 3/4 pounds)
  • 1 sliced green onion (white and green sections reserved separately)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 3 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove scallops from the refrigerator, and bring them to room temperature (about 10 minutes). In a small mixing bowl, add the white onion pieces and the next 7 ingredients (through crushed red pepper); stir with a whisk to combine, and set aside.

Step 2

Warm the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the scallops; sprinkle scallops with the black pepper. Cook scallops about 3 minutes on 1 side until golden brown. Using tongs, flip the scallops and cook 2-3 more minutes or until browned. Transfer scallops to a plate, and cover with foil. Keep the skillet on the heat.

Step 3

Whisk the sauce again, and add it to the pan. Cook until the sauce boils and thickens slightly (about 45 seconds); then remove the pan from heat. Divide scallops among 4 plates, drizzle some of the hot sesame sauce over each portion, and garnish with a sprinkle of green onion pieces.

