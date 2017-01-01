Broccoli Slaw Sauté

Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Kitty Broiher, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.

Serve a different kind of slaw at your next meal. Brocolli slaw is a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 (2-by-1/4-inch) julienne-cut red bell pepper
  • 1 sliced green onion
  • 1 (12-ounce) package broccoli coleslaw
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 61
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 183mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the garlic and cook, stirring 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant. Add the red bell pepper and onion; cook, stirring, 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add the broccoli coleslaw, salt, black pepper, and vinegar. Cook, stirring 4-5 minutes or until the slaw is tender but not mushy.

Step 3

Transfer mixture to a serving bowl, and sprinkle with grated cheese, if desired. Can be served warm or cold.

