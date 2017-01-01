Spiked Citrus Sorbet

Photo: Yunhee Kim: Styling: Molly Fitzsimons
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 tablespoons citrus mixture and about 1/3 cup sorbet)
Kitty Broiher, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Add some pizzazz to your sorbet with this spiked citrus recipe. It's quick an easy, only taking 15 minutes of prep time, and a healthy way to enjoy a fruity dessert.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 red grapefruit
  • 2 navel oranges (or 3 clementines)
  • 2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier or Triple Sec
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups raspberry sorbet

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 187
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a sharp knife, peel the grapefruit and oranges, cutting away all of the white pithy part of the rind. Cut the fruit into segments.

Step 2

Transfer fruit to a medium bowl. Stir in liqueur and sugar; let stand at least 5 minutes before serving to let sugar dissolve. If not serving immediately, cover and refrigerate mixture until needed (up to 1 day).

Step 3

To serve, divide the citrus mixture evenly among 4 small dishes or bowls. Top each portion with a scoop of sorbet.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up