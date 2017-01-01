- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Spiked Citrus Sorbet
Photo: Yunhee Kim: Styling: Molly Fitzsimons
Add some pizzazz to your sorbet with this spiked citrus recipe. It's quick an easy, only taking 15 minutes of prep time, and a healthy way to enjoy a fruity dessert.
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a sharp knife, peel the grapefruit and oranges, cutting away all of the white pithy part of the rind. Cut the fruit into segments.
Step 2
Transfer fruit to a medium bowl. Stir in liqueur and sugar; let stand at least 5 minutes before serving to let sugar dissolve. If not serving immediately, cover and refrigerate mixture until needed (up to 1 day).
Step 3
To serve, divide the citrus mixture evenly among 4 small dishes or bowls. Top each portion with a scoop of sorbet.