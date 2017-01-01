- Calories per serving 142
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 2.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.2g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 59mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Mudslide Cookies
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and rich and delicious all the way around is how readers rate these brownie-like cookies. Need we say more?
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Not only is this cookie exploding with cocoa, but it has decadent coffee and walnut flavors. Using minimal butter and egg substitute, get your chocolate fix for 200 calories less than the version at your local bagel shop.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place butter, bittersweet chocolate, and unsweetened chocolate into a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 1 minute or until chocolate is almost melted. Stir until smooth. Combine coffee granules and 1 tablespoon hot water, stirring until granules dissolve. Stir coffee and vanilla into chocolate mixture.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt, stirring well with a whisk. Combine sugar, egg substitute, and eggs in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed 6 minutes or until thick and pale. Gently stir 1/4 of egg mixture into chocolate mixture; stir chocolate mixture into remaining egg mixture. Stir in flour mixture, nuts, and chocolate chips.
Cover baking sheets with parchment paper. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets; with moist hands, gently press dough into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks.