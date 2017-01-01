- Calories per serving 195
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 4.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 4.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 299mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Garlicky Roasted Potatoes with Herbs
"Always looking for ways to use fresh herbs, I came up with these parsleyed roasted potatoes. You can also use a mixture of herbs, such as basil and thyme." -Marti LoSasso, Arvada, CO
Potato lovers (and isn't that everyone?) will love this low-fat, comforting side dish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°.
Combine garlic and oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook 2 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Remove garlic with a slotted spoon; set aside. Drizzle remaining oil evenly over potatoes in a large bowl, tossing well to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 475° for 30 minutes or until potatoes are golden. Combine reserved garlic, parsley, and lemon rind in a small bowl; sprinkle garlic mixture evenly over potatoes.