- Calories per serving 226
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 699mg
- Calcium per serving 171mg
Black-Bean Chili With Winter Squash
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 39 minutes.
This delicious, vegetarian chili is packed with rich, smoky flavors and tastes even better the next day.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chiles, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and oregano. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Uncover and cook 10 more minutes.
Cut squash in half lengthwise, scoop out and discard seeds, pierce with a fork a few times, and put in a microwave-safe dish with 1/4 inch water. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on HIGH 8 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel with a small sharp knife, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Stir squash into bean mixture; cook 5 minutes. Stir in salt. Serve warm.
Andrea's wine pick: The chiles, beans, and squash demand the earthy smokiness of a French red Rhone wine. Look for the magnificent 2004 vintage of La Vieille Ferme Côtes du Ventoux ($99).