White-Bean-and-Roasted-Red-Pepper Crostini

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Place baguette slices on baking sheet, and brush with 1 tablespoon of oil. Bake 10 minutes or until toasted.

Step 2 While the bread is toasting, warm remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add beans, and cook 2 minutes to warm through. Add salt and pepper. Mash about half the beans with a large fork.