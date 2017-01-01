- Calories per serving 103
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 215mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
White-Bean-and-Roasted-Red-Pepper Crostini
Photo: Yunhee Kim
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place baguette slices on baking sheet, and brush with 1 tablespoon of oil. Bake 10 minutes or until toasted.
Step 2
While the bread is toasting, warm remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add beans, and cook 2 minutes to warm through. Add salt and pepper. Mash about half the beans with a large fork.
Step 3
Add chopped roasted red bell pepper to bean mixture. Allow to warm through, and remove from heat. Top crostini evenly with bean mixture; garnish with chopped parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.