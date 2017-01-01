Chicken-and-Wild-Mushroom Fricassee

Photo: Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
21 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 breast and about 1/2 cup mushroom sauce)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Load up on mushrooms because they're high in potassium and vitamin E - a disease-fighting antioxidant.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 ounces (3 cups) wild mushroom caps (shiitake, chanterelle, oyster)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced leek (about 1 medium)
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh or 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 tablespoon dry white wine (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 108mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 174mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper; cook about 6 minutes per side until cooked through. Remove to platter; cover with foil.

Step 2

Warm remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, leek, and thyme; cook, stirring often, until mushroom liquid evaporates and leek softens, about 6 minutes. Stir in butter, broth, wine (if using), and any juices from the chicken platter; cook 3 minutes or until most of the liquid evaporates.

Step 3

Divide the sauce among 4 plates; top with chicken.

