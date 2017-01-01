- Calories per serving 144
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 326mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Holiday Terrine
Prep: 25 minutes. Goat cheese is lower in fat and calories than cheese made from cow's milk. You also get 5 grams of protein per serving, which will keep you satisfied for much longer than a sugar cookie.
How to Make It
Line a 5- x 3-inch mini-loaf pan with clear or colored plastic wrap, allowing extra wrap to extend over the edges of the pan so that you can seal the top when done. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, goat cheese, and milk; mix well. Spread pesto in bottom of plastic wrap-lined pan. Spread half of cheese mixture over pesto.
Combine the olives; spread over cheese mixture, pressing down with back of a spoon or spatula. Spoon remaining cheese mixture over olives; spread to an even layer with a spatula. Spoon sun-dried tomatoes evenly over cheese mixture, pressing down with back of a spoon or spatula.
Bring edges of plastic wrap up over terrine; seal tightly. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours to set.
To serve, unmold terrine onto a plate or platter; surround with wheat crackers. Terrine can be stored in the refrigerator up to 3 days after making.