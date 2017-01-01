Chocolate, Fruit, and Nut Clusters

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. Dark chocolate offers stress-busting antioxidants, while cranberries may help fend off winter colds and fight stomach bugs, too. And pecans are rich in zinc, good fats, and fiber. Be sure to tell your giftee to store these clusters in the fridge.

You won’t feel guilty offering these delicious, make-ahead sweets to your guests—they’re low in fat and cholesterol and have a host of nutrients packed into every bite.