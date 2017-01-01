- Calories per serving 52
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Chocolate, Fruit, and Nut Clusters
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. Dark chocolate offers stress-busting antioxidants, while cranberries may help fend off winter colds and fight stomach bugs, too. And pecans are rich in zinc, good fats, and fiber. Be sure to tell your giftee to store these clusters in the fridge.
You won’t feel guilty offering these delicious, make-ahead sweets to your guests—they’re low in fat and cholesterol and have a host of nutrients packed into every bite.
How to Make It
Place the semisweet chocolate and milk chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute. Stir; microwave 30 seconds. Stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Stir in the cranberries and pecans. Immediately drop by level teaspoonfuls onto a wax paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Clusters will keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days.