- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Easy Cheesecake Squares
Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes; Chill: 1 hour. Chill the bottom layer of dough to help the cream cheese spread more easily.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Step 3
Combine cream cheese and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.
Step 4
Unroll 1 can of dough, and press into bottom of pan. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the dough.
Step 5
Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unroll second can of dough, and place over cream cheese mixture. Brush top of pastry with egg white.
Step 6
Combine sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle over pastry. Bake 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and puffed.
Step 7
Chill in refrigerator 1 hour, or until cool; cut into squares. Store up to 3 days in fridge.