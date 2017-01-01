- Calories per serving 211
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes. This is a fantastic way to use leftover sweet potatoes. Don't have any extras? Bake some sweet potatoes in a 450° oven for 30-35 minutes, until fork tender.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°.
Place the pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes or until pecans are fragrant and begin to darken. Remove from oven, and set aside.
In a small saucepan, combine maple syrup, orange zest, cinnamon stick, and ground cloves. Bring to a gentle simmer. Remove from heat, and let stand about 5 minutes.
Gently scoop out insides of the baked sweet potatoes, and place in a heatproof bowl. Using a potato masher or large fork, mash until there are no lumps left. Heat in microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes.
Remove the cinnamon stick from the warmed syrup, and discard. Pour the syrup over the mashed sweet potatoes, and top with the toasted pecans. Serve immediately.