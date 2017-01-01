Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 300°.

Step 2 Place the pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes or until pecans are fragrant and begin to darken. Remove from oven, and set aside.

Step 3 In a small saucepan, combine maple syrup, orange zest, cinnamon stick, and ground cloves. Bring to a gentle simmer. Remove from heat, and let stand about 5 minutes.

Step 4 Gently scoop out insides of the baked sweet potatoes, and place in a heatproof bowl. Using a potato masher or large fork, mash until there are no lumps left. Heat in microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes.