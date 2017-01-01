Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes. This is a fantastic way to use leftover sweet potatoes. Don't have any extras? Bake some sweet potatoes in a 450° oven for 30-35 minutes, until fork tender.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 6 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, baked

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 211
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 300°.

Step 2

Place the pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes or until pecans are fragrant and begin to darken. Remove from oven, and set aside.

Step 3

In a small saucepan, combine maple syrup, orange zest, cinnamon stick, and ground cloves. Bring to a gentle simmer. Remove from heat, and let stand about 5 minutes.

Step 4

Gently scoop out insides of the baked sweet potatoes, and place in a heatproof bowl. Using a potato masher or large fork, mash until there are no lumps left. Heat in microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes.

Step 5

Remove the cinnamon stick from the warmed syrup, and discard. Pour the syrup over the mashed sweet potatoes, and top with the toasted pecans. Serve immediately.

