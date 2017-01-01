- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 465mg
- Calcium per serving 333mg
Open-Faced Turkey Sandwiches With Cranberry Chutney
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. Try this light, tasty sandwich the day after Thanksgiving when you have leftovers but don't want a hefty sandwich that'll weigh you down. The Dijon mustard and cranberry chutney give it an extra zing you'll love, and the cheese gives you a boost of calcium.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler (with oven rack in middle position).
On each slice of bread, spread 1 teaspoon mayonnaise and then spread 1 teaspoon of honey Dijon mustard.
Layer each slice with 1/4 of the baby spinach, 3 ounces of turkey, and a slice of Swiss cheese.
Place sandwiches on a baking sheet and put in the oven. Broil 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted.
Remove from heat; top each sandwich with a teaspoon of cranberry chutney or relish, and serve immediately.