Pad Thai

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.

Andrea's wine pick: A floral, juicy Riesling will tone down the kick of the Pad Thai's red pepper while complementing the sweetness of the shrimp. Try the peachy Leitz Dragonstone Riesling from Germany (about $16).

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces rice noodles
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or to desired hotness)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 pound frozen uncooked shrimp
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 coarsely chopped green onions
  • 2 cups fresh bean sprouts (optional)
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped, unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for garnish
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 146mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 853mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Remove from heat, and add the rice noodles, stirring to separate. Soak 5-7 minutes or until tender; then drain the noodles and rinse in cold water. Set aside.

Step 2

Mix fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and cook quickly, until opaque. Move to side. Add frozen shrimp to skillet, and cook 5-7 minutes or until just cooked through. Drain excess liquid. Add garlic, and stir-fry 1 minute.

Step 4

Add remaining oil and then noodles. Stir-fry noodles quickly until softened, about 2 minutes. Add sauce mixture. Coat the noodles evenly, stirring until heated through. Stir in green onions and bean sprouts, if desired, and cook 2 more minutes. Mound on serving platter, and garnish with peanuts, lime wedges, and cilantro.

