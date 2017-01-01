- Calories per serving 340
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 146mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 853mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Pad Thai
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.
Andrea's wine pick: A floral, juicy Riesling will tone down the kick of the Pad Thai's red pepper while complementing the sweetness of the shrimp. Try the peachy Leitz Dragonstone Riesling from Germany (about $16).
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Remove from heat, and add the rice noodles, stirring to separate. Soak 5-7 minutes or until tender; then drain the noodles and rinse in cold water. Set aside.
Mix fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and cook quickly, until opaque. Move to side. Add frozen shrimp to skillet, and cook 5-7 minutes or until just cooked through. Drain excess liquid. Add garlic, and stir-fry 1 minute.
Add remaining oil and then noodles. Stir-fry noodles quickly until softened, about 2 minutes. Add sauce mixture. Coat the noodles evenly, stirring until heated through. Stir in green onions and bean sprouts, if desired, and cook 2 more minutes. Mound on serving platter, and garnish with peanuts, lime wedges, and cilantro.