- Calories per serving 244
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 318mg
- Calcium per serving 143mg
Blue Cheese-Chicken Salad
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.
Andrea's wine pick: The intensely ripe fruit of a California Zinfandel will stand up to the blue cheese and sweet cherries in the salad. Look for the spicy, figgy Lolonis Redwood Valley Zinfandel that's made with organic grapes (about $18).
How to Make It
Whisk vinaigrette ingredients together, and set aside.
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; with a meat mallet, pound to 1/4-inch thickness.
Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat with cooking spray. Add chicken to skillet, and cook 4 minutes on each side or until the chicken is brown and cooked through. Remove from the skillet, and chop into bite-size pieces; keep warm.
Toss spinach, blue cheese, and cherries in large salad bowl. Whisk vinaigrette and drizzle over salad. Top salad with chicken, and serve.