Blue Cheese-Chicken Salad

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 5 cups)
Gretchen Roberts; wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.

Andrea's wine pick: The intensely ripe fruit of a California Zinfandel will stand up to the blue cheese and sweet cherries in the salad. Look for the spicy, figgy Lolonis Redwood Valley Zinfandel that's made with organic grapes (about $18).

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette:
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 minced shallots
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salad:
  • 2 (5-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach
  • 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup dried sweet cherries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 244
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 318mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk vinaigrette ingredients together, and set aside.

Step 2

Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; with a meat mallet, pound to 1/4-inch thickness.

Step 3

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat with cooking spray. Add chicken to skillet, and cook 4 minutes on each side or until the chicken is brown and cooked through. Remove from the skillet, and chop into bite-size pieces; keep warm.

Step 4

Toss spinach, blue cheese, and cherries in large salad bowl. Whisk vinaigrette and drizzle over salad. Top salad with chicken, and serve.

