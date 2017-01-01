- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 114mg
- Calcium per serving 48mg
Wild Rice, Shiitake, and Kale Stuffing
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour, 7 minutes. Save 20 minutes: Soak the rice the night before. Save more time by just coarsely chopping ingredients that go in the food processor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place first 5 ingredients (through thyme) in a food processor and process until minced.
Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the leek mixture; cook over medium heat, covered, 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms and garlic; cook, covered, 5 more minutes. Add the wild rice; cook 2 minutes. Add the broth, bay leaf, salt, and pepper; cook over medium-low heat, covered, 40 minutes or until the wild rice is just tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, stirring occasionally. Add kale to rice, stirring to combine.
Transfer the mixture to a shallow baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray, and cover with foil. Bake 15-20 minutes or until heated through.