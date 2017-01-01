Couscous-and-Spinach Stuffing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 6 minutes. Add couscous, and cook 5 more minutes. Add broth, tomato, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, covered, over medium-low heat 12-15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.

Step 3 Cook the bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Crumble and reserve. Wipe skillet.

Step 4 Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute.