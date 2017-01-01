Couscous-and-Spinach Stuffing

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
39 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Georgia Downard
March 2016

This healthy stuffing  is made with couscous and gets both flavor and color from red bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, spinach and crumbled bacon.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium chopped onion
  • 1 medium chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 (6.3-ounce) boxes Israeli couscous
  • 3 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 bacon slices
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 223mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 6 minutes. Add couscous, and cook 5 more minutes. Add broth, tomato, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, covered, over medium-low heat 12-15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Cook the bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Crumble and reserve. Wipe skillet.

Step 4

Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute.

Step 5

Add spinach, bacon, and lemon juice to couscous mixture; toss to combine. Transfer stuffing to 11- x 7-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray, and cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.

