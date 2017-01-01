- Calories per serving 193
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 6.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 235mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows
Our reviewers rave about this sweet potato casserole recipe claiming that "family members who didn't like sweet potatoes are now fans." Don't miss out on this dish at your next potluck or holiday gathering.
This traditional casserole topped with gooey marshmallows and crunchy pecans gets trimmed down just in time for the holidays. Using half-and-half instead of butter adds a touch of creamy richness with just one-third the fat and less than half the calories of butter.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
To prepare potatoes, place potatoes in a Dutch oven, and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until very tender. Drain; cool slightly.
Place potatoes in a large bowl. Add half-and-half, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and vanilla. Beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add eggs; beat well (mixture will be thin). Scrape mixture into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.
To prepare topping, sprinkle miniature marshmallows over top of casserole. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in pecans, and sprinkle over potato mixture and marshmallows. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes or until golden brown.