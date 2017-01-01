Mexicali Chicken

Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast with juices and 1 tablespoon avocado)
Karen Levin
March 2016

For perfect avocado cubes, score a halved, pitted avocado with a knife--first lengthwise, then crosswise. Then just fold the skin back and let the cubes release.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup bottled salsa
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 ripe avocado, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 345mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread mustard over one side of chicken breasts. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken breasts, with mustard side down; cook 4 minutes. Turn chicken over. Reduce heat to medium.

Step 2

Combine salsa and lime juice; spoon over and around chicken. Simmer uncovered until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens, 6-8 minutes.

Step 3

Transfer chicken to serving plates. Cook the remaining pan juices in skillet over high heat until slightly reduced, about 30 seconds.

Step 4

Spoon juices over the chicken; top with avocado. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

