- Calories per serving 177
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 345mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Mexicali Chicken
Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
For perfect avocado cubes, score a halved, pitted avocado with a knife--first lengthwise, then crosswise. Then just fold the skin back and let the cubes release.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread mustard over one side of chicken breasts. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken breasts, with mustard side down; cook 4 minutes. Turn chicken over. Reduce heat to medium.
Step 2
Combine salsa and lime juice; spoon over and around chicken. Simmer uncovered until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens, 6-8 minutes.
Step 3
Transfer chicken to serving plates. Cook the remaining pan juices in skillet over high heat until slightly reduced, about 30 seconds.
Step 4
Spoon juices over the chicken; top with avocado. Garnish with green onions, if desired.