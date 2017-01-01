Mexicali Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread mustard over one side of chicken breasts. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken breasts, with mustard side down; cook 4 minutes. Turn chicken over. Reduce heat to medium.

Step 2 Combine salsa and lime juice; spoon over and around chicken. Simmer uncovered until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens, 6-8 minutes.

Step 3 Transfer chicken to serving plates. Cook the remaining pan juices in skillet over high heat until slightly reduced, about 30 seconds.