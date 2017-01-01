Easy Butternut Squash Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and stringy flesh. Place the squash halves, cut sides down, on plastic wrap in microwave. Cook on HIGH 10 minutes or until cooked through. Scoop flesh into medium bowl, stir until smooth, and set aside.

Step 2 Microwave rice according to package directions, omitting butter.

Step 3 Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and optional ginger; cook 2 minutes, stirring. Add rice.