Easy Butternut Squash Risotto

Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Susie Ott; wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes.

Andrea's wine pick: The sweet butternut squash and tangy cheese are tailor-made for a fruit-rich, full-bodied Washington chardonnay like Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley ($13).

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut squash (about 1 3/4 pounds)
  • 1 cup microwaveable brown rice (such as Uncle Ben's)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger (optional)
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese, plus additional for garnish
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 271mg
  • Calcium per serving 188mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and stringy flesh. Place the squash halves, cut sides down, on plastic wrap in microwave. Cook on HIGH 10 minutes or until cooked through. Scoop flesh into medium bowl, stir until smooth, and set aside.

Step 2

Microwave rice according to package directions, omitting butter.

Step 3

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and optional ginger; cook 2 minutes, stirring. Add rice.

Step 4

Alternately stir in squash and broth, 1/2 cup at a time; wait until each is absorbed before adding more. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Serve in bowls; garnish with cheese, if desired.

