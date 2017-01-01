- Calories per serving 447
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 8mg
- Sodium per serving 356mg
- Calcium per serving 200mg
Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Stew
Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Andrea's wine pick: The earthy beans and cheesy pitas need the balance of a rustic red, like the spicy Sierra Cantabria Crianza Rioja from Spain ($16.75).
Just one serving of this stew and you've nearly met your daily requirement of protein and fiber. Beans and chicken are protein-packed, and help keep you full.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring. Add garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute, stirring. Add beans, water, tomatoes, and broth. Increase heat to high until stew begins to bubble. Reduce heat; let simmer 5 minutes, breaking up tomatoes with a spoon. Add more water, if needed.
Step 2
Add spinach, stirring until wilted. Add chicken; cook 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.