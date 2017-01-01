Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Stew

Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susie Ott; wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: The earthy beans and cheesy pitas need the balance of a rustic red, like the spicy Sierra Cantabria Crianza Rioja from Spain ($16.75).

Just one serving of this stew and you've nearly met your daily requirement of protein and fiber. Beans and chicken are protein-packed, and help keep you full.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium coarsely chopped onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)
  • 2 (16-ounce) cans cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 canned plum tomatoes, drained
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 ounces baby spinach leaves (3 packed cups), coarsely chopped
  • 2 cups shredded skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 447
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Sodium per serving 356mg
  • Calcium per serving 200mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring. Add garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute, stirring. Add beans, water, tomatoes, and broth. Increase heat to high until stew begins to bubble. Reduce heat; let simmer 5 minutes, breaking up tomatoes with a spoon. Add more water, if needed.

Step 2

Add spinach, stirring until wilted. Add chicken; cook 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up