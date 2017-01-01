- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 326mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
North African-Spiced Vegetable Tagine
When it comes to eating healthy, the key is to eats lots of colors, like this dish. Greens are rich in folate, oranges are rich in vitamin A, and reds are rich in antioxidants.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add turmeric, cumin, and paprika; cook, stirring, until the spices begin to foam.
Add cilantro, parsley, garlic, and tomatoes; cook, stirring until they're well blended. Add fennel, potatoes, turnips, carrots, and broth. Then reduce heat to medium. Cover tightly and cook until the potatoes and carrots are tender (about 30 minutes).
Add peas and cook until they are thoroughly heated. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.
Transfer the mixture to a tagine pot or platter. Garnish with cilantro sprigs.
Tagine tips:
Our recipes call for a skillet, but you can also cook using a tagine dish. If you use a heavy cast-iron enamel tagine such as All-Clad's or Le Creuset's, cut the liquid in the recipe by half; the dish's tight seal doesn't allow as much evaporation as a regular pan's.
A tagine dish holds a limited amount of food, so use a small Dutch oven to make big amounts.
For a dramatic table presentation in keeping with Moroccan custom, set the dish in the center of the table, slowly lifting the lid to release the heady aromas and show off the colorful meal inside.