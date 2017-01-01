- Calories per serving 450
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 13.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Protein per serving 43.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 109mg
- Iron per serving 3.2mg
- Sodium per serving 803mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Oven-Fried Chicken
This lightened version of homestyle fried chicken gets its crispy coating from a mixture of flour and cornmeal and then by browning the chicken in a skillet and finishing it off in the oven.
You won’t miss the skin (or saturated fat) on this fried chicken. Browning the chicken pieces on the stove top ensures a crispy coating that locks in moisture, and the blend of spices adds a peppery kick that is sure to be “finger-lickin' good.”
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine buttermilk and egg whites in a shallow dish; stir well with a whisk. Combine flour, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt, black pepper, and red pepper in a separate shallow dish; stir well. Sprinkle chicken evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Dip chicken in buttermilk mixture; dredge in flour mixture.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet; lightly coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until chicken is done.