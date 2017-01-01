Spaghetti and Meatballs

Randy Mayor
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup spaghetti, about 1/2 cup sauce, 4 meatballs, and 1 tablespoon cheese)
Julianna Grimes Bottcher
March 2016

Literally beef up your everyday pasta with homemade meatballs and sauce. Meatballs are a great source of protein and flavor. Use the leftovers for a meatball sub on a whole-grain roll.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) can less-sodium beef broth
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • Meatballs:
  • 1 (1-ounce) slice white bread
  • 2 (4-ounce) links sweet turkey Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons egg substitute
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 pound hot cooked spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Fresh parsley sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 24.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.2g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 7.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 873mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add 1 cup onion; sauté for 3 minutes. Add 3 garlic cloves, and sauté 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and broth. Cook 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes. Reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Preheat broiler.

Step 3

To prepare meatballs, place bread in a food processor, and process until fine crumbs measure 1/2 cup. Combine the breadcrumbs, sausage, 1/2 cup onion, and next 8 ingredients (through sirloin) in a bowl. With wet hands, shape sirloin mixture into 32 meatballs. Place meatballs on a broiler pan. Broil 15 minutes or until done. Add meatballs to sauce; simmer 15 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup parsley and 1/3 cup basil. Serve over spaghetti. Sprinkle with cheese; garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.

Step 4

Wine note: Spaghetti and Meatballs is terrific with red or white wine as long as the wine has good acidity to mirror that of the tomatoes and act as a counterpoint to the meatballs. Because our recipe has fresh herbs, I prefer white wine with the dish--in particular, an herbal dry white from southern Italy such as Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2004 ($22). -Karen MacNeil

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up